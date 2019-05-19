Alburnett's first state track title comes from senior leadership

For three Alburnett seniors, winning the 800 Sprint Medley Relay was the culmination of years of progress.

“Its just amazing, I had to talk them into running that when they were freshman and they didn’t want too, they wanted out of it and I said no your running it." said Alburnett girls track head coach Keevan Kaestner. "We went from 23rd that year {their freshman year} to first this year."

Each year following their freshman year, the relay qualified for the state meet along with fellow senior Maddy Schuchmann. This season, Schuchmann tore her ACL requiring the relay to find a replacement in sophomore Megan Neighbor.

"She {Neighbor} stepped up and she ran for us well and we just really wanted it, we wanted to do it.” said senior Remington Comried.

The relay kicked off an incredible rest of the day for anchor leg Madison Osborn who then went on to win the 100m Dash and the 200m Dash, knowing full well she had just earned 20 team points

“We were projected for getting third for team points, so I knew we could stay up there and hopefully win." Osborn said. "I just wanted to win for the team so we could do this for our last year as seniors.”

In the meet's final event, Lansing-Kee won the 4x400m relay and in doing do, clinched a share of the title with the Pirates, who went on to raise the program's first ever state title

“Its super cool." said senior Kylie Volesky. "We weren’t even expecting it at all we just came in hoping to get a gold in at least one relay and we weren’t expecting the team title and I’m super pumped that we were all able to get it."

