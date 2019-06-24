Alburnett sweeps North Linn in clash of top-10 ranked teams

In a battle of top ten teams, the Alburnett Pirates were able to come away with two victories against North Linn on Monday night.

The Pirates, ranked #6 in 1A, took down the Lynx, ranked #2 in 2A, 4-2 in game one and then 6-3 in game two.

In game one, it was a battle between North Linn's Jake Hilmer and Alburnett's Keaton Parker who are both headed to play at Upper Iowa next season.

Parker ended up with the win tossing a complete game while striking out five.

"We've been working to this game all year and we knew we needed to get two to have a chance for conference and getting this big one against Jake {Hilmer} is an honor. I've faced him three years now and its good to finally get some back to him." Parker said.

Coming into the day, the Lynx had only one loss on the season and Alburnett was certainly celebrating after handing them two more.

"Coach has always said that were kind of like their little brother and today we kind of wanted to make sure that we were their big brother today." Parker said.

With the wins, Alburnett improves to 21-4.