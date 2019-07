Each playoff game, Alburnett has posted double-digit runs. That was the case again on Saturday in the Class 1A District 9 final.

The Pirates defeated North Tama 11-1 in six innings. North Tama struck first with a run in the top of the second inning. Then, Alburnett responded in the bottom half of the second with two runs on two singles and never looked back.

Alburnett faces H-L-V in a substate final at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Marion.