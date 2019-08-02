Alburnett fights back to advance to 1A championship

Slow starts have been a theme for Alburnett in the state baseball tournament, but the Pirates have also mounted a comeback in both games.

On Thursday in the Class 1A semi-finals, the Pirates fell behind 3-0 after Remsen St. Mary's scored three runs on three straight singles in the top of the fifth inning. They responded in the bottom half of the inning, starting with a two-run triple by Reed Stallman. Then, Keaton Parker tied it up with a single to left.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Pirates loaded the bases and Shane Neighbor laid down the suicide squeeze, scoring Austin Huber and giving Alburnett the 4-3 victory.

"I've never been in that big of a moment before," said Neighbor. "It's cool that I could get it done for the team."

Alburnett faces two-time defending state champion Newman Catholic in the Class 1A championship at 11 a.m. on Saturday.