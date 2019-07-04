Akins' home run and Rijo's strikeouts give Kernels win over Burlington

The Kernels have clicked on all cylinders to start the month of July. They've now won their first four games after beating Burlington on the 4th of July, 4-2.

It was a scoreless game until the bottom of the sixth when Jared Akins hit a three-run home run, his team-high ninth of the season.

Luis Rijo did the rest on the mound giving up just one hit and striking out a career-high 10 batters in seven innings of work.

The Kernels conclude their series with Burlington at 6:35 p.m. on Friday.