After slow first half, Iowa pulls away to beat Miami (OH) in season opener

The first half didn't go exactly the way Iowa had wanted to open the season against Miami (OH), but the Hawkeyes were able to make adjustments in the second half and come away with a 38-14 win.

Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa fell behind 7-3, but took the lead in the second quarter when Nate Stanley hit Brandon Smith for a 9-yard touchdown. The Hawkeyes led 10-7 at halftime.

The offense found life in the third quarter when Oliver Martin, who was declared eligible to play by the NCAA on Wednesday, caught a 9-yard touchdown, giving Iowa a 17-7 lead. Then, the running game took over from there, led by Mekhi Sargent and Toren Young. Sargent finished with 91 yards rushing and a score, and he added 65 receiving yards.

"Just taking what the defense gave us," said Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley. "Everybody was ready to play. I feel very confident with anybody that we put on the field."

Iowa finished with 465 yards of total offense, including 213 rushing yards.

The Hawkeyes host Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7.