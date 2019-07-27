After rough first inning, Alburnett bounces back to beat South Winneshiek

The South Winneshiek Warriors posted four runs in the first inning but the Alburnett Pirates never faltered and bounced back with 13 unanswered runs to win 13-4. With the win, the Pirates advance to the 1A semifinal round.

After the rough first inning, sophomore pitcher Caden Evans had regained his confidence by the time he went out in the second inning.

"Mentally at that point in the game I'm thinking oh man but I knew as soon as I got in that dugout the guys were like hey you got this you always do this situation and I'm like yeah so I pretty much just threw the ball and got out of it." Evans said.

After two shutout innings, the game was delayed for over 50 minutes due to a rain delay. Back in the clubhouse, Evans stuck his arm in his jersey to keep it warm and was pacing in the dugout.

"I got myself a cup of seeds and was just spitting them just thinking hey I'd come back fire it in there." Evans said.

In the first inning, Pirates' head coach Ryan Stensland had no choice but to get an arm loose in the bullpen, but he ultimately made the decision to keep Evans in the game.

"We decided to let him roll in that second inning, you know he got that first inning out of the way {and} we wanted to see how he was going to perform in that second inning and he settled in and he just performed outstanding there. A young sophomore to be able to come in there and do that, I’m very proud of him and of the team for just sticking with it and not wavering from that game plan." Stensland said.

The Pirates (32-5) advance to the 1A semifinal round and will play Remsen St. Mary's (27-7) on Thursday at 1:30.