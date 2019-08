After giving up a two-run home run in the second inning, Kernels pitcher Andrew Cabezas shut the door on Beloit. He went six innings, struck out four batters and didn't give up another run.

The Kernels tied the game up with two runs in the bottom of the third inning. Then, they took the lead on a pair of home runs from Gabe Snyder and Gilberto Celestino.

The series with Beloit concludes at 6:35 p.m. on Monday.