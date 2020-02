Cedar Rapids Prairie remains undefeated at home and improved its record to 16-1 after beating Xavier on Tuesday night, 66-42. The Saints fall to 12-6.

Xavier was up 14-2 to start the game, but then Prairie's offense came to life in the second quarter outscoring the Saints 27-4.

Mallory McDermott had a team-high 28 points for Prairie.

The Hawks travel to No. 1 Iowa City High on Friday. Xavier hosts Cedar Rapids Washington.