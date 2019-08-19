After disappointing finish last season, Solon is hungrier than ever

The 2018 Solon season ended in heartbreaking fashion allowing Western Dubuque to score 48 points on their home turf, eliminating them from the playoffs.

"That left a bad taste in the kids mouth." said head coach Kevin Miller. "They've done a nice job here the first couple weeks of coming out and preparing."

"It definitely stung a little bit having the first round of the playoffs and them going in and just kind of roll us." said senior linebacker Seamus Poynton.

"I think during the off-season we all kind of used that as kind of motivation in a sense and we've all really come as one."

Solon loses their top three tacklers from last year but the defense is confident their can keep the tough Solon defense reputation alive.

"We're just a bunch of guys who want to play football." Ponyton said. "You can't really ask for much more."

"{We're} very hungry." said senior quarterback Cam Miller. "I mean for the past few years we've lost in tough fashion so I feel like we're ready to go."

On offense, the Spartans return starters at key positions like at quarterback with Miller, who threw 26 touchdowns. Also back is wide receiver AJ Coons who led the team with 815 yards. The Spartans also picked up Prairie transfer Jace Andregg, who scored five touchdowns with the Hawks last season.

"It starts up front." said Miller.

"Obviously the offensive line we're still a work in progress. We're still trying to find those guys who are going to be the workhorses up front."

"We've got a lot of fast players on this team, a lot of guys with playmaking abilities that makes us really diverse offensively." said AJ Coons.

"Its just potential right now. We've got to keep grinding and keep putting in time everyday so we can make it a reality on Friday nights."