Adreon with walk-off to give Iowa win over Nebraska

Before Friday's game, Iowa knew this would be a big weekend series versus the top team in the Big Ten conference, Nebraska.

The Hawkeyes won the series opener 3-2. Iowa took the first lead in the bottom of the third on a Chris Whelan RBI single. Nebraska scored two runs in the fourth to go up 2-1. Iowa tied it back up in the sixth when Austin Martin beat out an infield single to score Whelan. Then in bottom of the ninth with two outs, Zeb Adreon won the game on a walk-off single to right scoring Justin Jenkins.

The series continues on Saturday at 2 p.m.