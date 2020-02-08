AJ Green rallies UNI past Drake in front of sold out crowd

Fans are starting to take notice that Northern Iowa is putting together a special season. Saturday's game against Drake was sold out for the first time since Nov. 21, 2015, when the Panthers defeated then No. 1 North Carolina, 71-67.

Drake started the game on an 8-0 run. The Panthers rallied and eventually took a 22-21 lead after an A.J. Green jumper with 7:26 left in the first half. The Bulldogs got the lead back and led 39-35 at the break.

In the second half, Roman Penn put the Bulldogs up 68-63 with 5:26 remaining.

Then, A.J. Green took over scoring eight consecutive points. It was part of a 13-0 run by the Panthers to take the lead for good and win, 83-73.

Green finished with 34 points, including six 3-pointers.

Northern Iowa hosts Illinois State on Wednesday at 7 p.m.