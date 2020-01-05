A.J. Green leads UNI to bounce back win against Bradley

Last time Northern Iowa faced Bradley was in the MVC Tournament Championship in St. Louis last year. The Braves made a second half comeback, ending the Panthers' season.

Northern Iowa got some revenge on Saturday defeating the Braves, 69-64.

Sophomore guard A.J. Green finished with a career-high 35 points.

"Coach is always on us after we lose to kind of learn from it quick and then just put it in the past and focus on the next game, and how we can get better and get ready for the next team to play better basketball, and that was our focus coming off that loss to Illinois State," said Green.

The Panthers host Indiana State on Tuesday.