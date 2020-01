The shots were falling right from the start for Northern Iowa in its 80-57 win against Missouri State. The Panthers hit their first five shots and were up by 20 points with 11:15 remaining in the first half.

A.J. Green led all scorers with 28 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Isaiah Brown added 17 points, including five three-pointers.

The Panthers are 14-2 for the first time since the 2014-15 season.