74 year old referee closes out 40 year career in Iowa

Nothing was going to stop 74-year old Dale Torpey in his final season of officiating high school football. Torpey worked his final game last Friday night as Midland hosted Kee High. It capped off 40-straight years as a high school football referee in the state of Iowa.

"I just enjoy it. I enjoy being out with the kids. Beautiful night like tonight, a crisp fall night and the kids are all excited. It doesn't get much better than that." Torpey said.

"He can't give it up. He loves the game, he loves the smell of the grass on Friday nights, the air and being with other referees and seeing some really good games." Joann, Dale's wife said.

Torpey, who started out making just 25 dollars a game 40 years ago is not doing it for the money, it's the love of the game.

"I take it very seriously. It is a profession really and you have to do it and do it right. The coaches expect you to do it right, the fans expect it and so to the players." Torpey said.