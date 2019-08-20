Xavier chasing state volleyball title after championship game loss

The Xavier volleyball team can still feel the sting of losing to Wahlert in the 4a state championship game last season.

The Saints use that loss as motivation in every drill they do in practice.

Xavier returns one of the most talented players in the state in 6"6 junior Eve Magill who has already committed to Creighton University. Junior all-state setter Jazmine Yamilkoski also returns to set up Magill. The team also adds Cedar Rapids Kennedy transfer Elyse Winter.

Katy Garrison, who received valuable playing time last season, will join those two up front. All 3 front liners for the Saints are over 6 feet tall.

Magill says the Saints have a goal of winning it all this year and they are dedicating every practice to achieving their goal.

Check out Scott Saville's feature on the Saints.