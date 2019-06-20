Jefferson High School cross country coach battles back from brain surgery

It's been a long battle back from brain surgery for Jefferson cross country coach Sarah Hilby. Sarah will run the Twin Cities marathon this fall.

Hilby who ran cross country and track at Wartburg was having a hard time finishing races when she was diagnosed with a tumor on her pituitary gland. Hilby has worked hard to continue her love for running.

Sarah's ultimate goal is to go under three hours and qualify for the Boston Marathon. Watch Scott Saville's feature on Sarah Hilby.

