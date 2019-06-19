Big 10 Pitcher of the Year Amber Fiser is a black belt

Marion< IA(KCRG) Minnesota ace Amber Fiser is the best softball pitcher in the Big 10. The former Benton Community star is also a black belt in Taekwondo. Fiser was named an honorary second degree black belt at Bruce Taekwondo Academy in Marion. Amber credits some of her success on the mound to Taekwondo. Fiser challenged Scott Saville to a board breaking contest. Checkout Scott's feature.
By Scott Saville |
Posted: Wed 11:15 PM, Jun 19, 2019