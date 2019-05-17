Record Breaking Day at Co-Ed State Track Meet.

The second day of the state track meet was delayed for about an hour, but crews did their best to clear the water off the track.

What a way to start the meet in the rain with the closest race of the day in the 2A girls' Sprint Medley. It was a battle between Mid-Prairie and Aplington-Parkersburg. Mid-Prairie anchor Marie Hostetler held off Sophia Jungling by 2/100th of a second to win in 4:08.74.

It was a good day for Dubuque Wahlert who won gold in both the boys' and girls' 4x200 relays.

In the field events, former TV9 AOW Jamie Kofron of Tipton capped off her senior year with a title in the 2A Discus. She won it on her final throw with a toss of 140-5. Future Hawkeye Noah Fenske of New Hampton added a discus state championship to his shot put title yesterday. Aliya Carter of Wahlert set a new state record winning the 3A long jump with a leap of 18-8.5.

They had some dryer conditions for the night session in Class 1A and 4A. It has been a great meet for the Cedar Falls girls, who won the 4A distance medley relay. In the 4A long jump, Damon Jaeger took gold with a leap of 22-7.75.

There were some great finishes in the 400 hurdles. In class 1A, Ciera Deitchler of Central Elkader edged former state champion Summer Barthelman of Sigourney with a new PR of 1:04.96. Caroline Schaeckenbach of Iowa City High won the 4A title.