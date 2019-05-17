Highlights of Co-ed State Track Meet

The first state championship of the weekend came in the 2A girls 3,000-meter run. Defending champion Marie Hostetler of Mid-Prairie repeated with a time of 10:12.89.

In the 2A boys long jump. Dike-New Hartford's Parker Kiewiet won with a leap of 22 feet,10 3/4.

Lily Meester of Mount Vernon in the 3A discus, and her teammate Matt Vislisel was the boys' winner with a toss of 174 feet one inch.

Future Iowa football player Noah Fenske who won the Drake Relays added a state title in the shot put with a throw of 60 feet and 1/4 inch.

Sophia Jungling of AP won the 2a 400 meters. It was the program's first state champion since 2007.

In class 4A Liberty Freshman Ashyln Keeney became the school's first state champion winning the 3,000 meters with a time of 10:04.

In the boys, high jump, Grant Kelchen of Western Dubuque cleared 6"8' on his final attempt to win the state championship and he celebrated by jumping into the stands.

In the 1A girls long jump Kylee Sallee set a new pr at 17"11' to win gold. Cedar Falls went 1-2 in the 4A girls 400 meters. Mackenzie Michael crossed the line first in 55.64. Her teammate Auriona Kimbrough finished right behind her in second.

