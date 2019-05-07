UNI world record holder Jessica Heims will speak at KCRG Athlete of the Week banquet

UNI world record holder Jessica Heims will be the guest speaker at the KCRG Athlete of the Week banquet Wednesday, May 8, at Hotel Kirkwood.

The former KCRG AOW from Prairie High School was born with amniotic banding and her foot was amputated when she was one.

That hasn't stopped her from doing what she loves: competing in track and field. Jessica competed in the Rio Paralympic games. Heims was one of only 2 high school athletes to make the United States team. Jess finished 7th in the 400-meter dash and 8th in the discus in Rio.

Heims took her talents to UNI where she is turning into one of top Paralympic athletes in the world. Jess broke the Paralympic F64 World Record in the discus in Iowa City this year.

Heims shattered her own world record at Wisconsin last weekend with a toss of 116 feet 6 inches. Jess has her sights set on the Paralympic Games in Tokyo in 2020.

Check out Scott Saville's feature on Jess that follows her career starting as a 10-year-old running with the Cedar Rapids track club.