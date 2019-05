Former Monticello standout athlete Matt Manternach is turning into one of the top 800 meter runners in the country. Manternach ran the second fastest time in the nation two weeks in ago in California clocking a 1:46.93.

Matt said he would love to win a Big 10 title this year and finish in the top 8 at the NCAA Nationals. The Hawkeyes will host the Big 10 Track and Field Championships May 10-12.