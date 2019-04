Bellevue high school senior Chase Meggers is a daredevil in the water.

Meggers will join the greatest show on H2O this summer.

Chase will ski for The Tommy Bartlett professional ski show in the Wisconsin Dells.

Meggers started skiing for the Ski Bellevue team as a 12-year-old. Chase is a barefoot specialist who can do all the tricks.

Check out Scott Saville's feature on Chase and some of his crazy tricks.