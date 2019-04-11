Springville Archery Breaks State Record

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) They love the sport of archery in Springville and they are good at it. The Orioles broke the state high school bulls-eye record hitting 205 bulls-eyes out of a possible 360. Springville qualified for the nationals next month in Louisville and they hope to advance to the World Championships in Nashville.
Archery is very popular at Springville with nearly 1/3 of the student body participating in the sport.

 