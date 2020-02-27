50 years later, Rick Mount's 61 points vs. Iowa still sits as Big Ten record

His name was Rick Mount, but most people called him The Rocket.

"There wasn't a shot he didn't like. He could shoot it from anywhere." said Ken Grabinski, a member of the 1969-70 Iowa basketball team.

The 1969-70 Hawkeye team that is still the highest scoring team in Iowa history. They opened the big ten season by hosting Purdue.

Mount scored 53 points but Iowa won the game by six. On February 28th, they would meet again, this time in West Lafayette.

"I remember it pretty well. At the airport a huge crown sending us off. We were 11-0. We could clinch it with a win." Grabinski said.

According to Grabinski, Coach Ralph Miller's game plan was simple.

"Stop those other guys. Mount is going to get his points, but we got to stop their other guys. It worked."

Mount nailed 27 field goals and 7 free throws in the game for a big ten record 61 points but Iowa won the game 108-107.

That was 50 years ago. The record still stands.

Current Hawkeye Luka Garza did not know what the record was when asked about it. He said scoring 61 would be tough but not impossible.

"When you get in a zone, no one can stop you. I wouldn't put a limit on myself." Garza said.