40 year old Cedar Rapids woman has done it all when it comes to fitness

40 year old Katie Mario of Cedar Rapids started running marathons but then felt the need for a new challenge, so she worked herself way up to an Ironman triathlon.

"{I} might as well do the Ironman right?" Morio said. "That was quite an experience, so after that I think I'm good for that for a while."

Morio then moved on to cross-fit but still needed a new challenge and started hitting the weights.

"I did a couple of power-lifting meets. I did I think three strongman competitions and then I've always wanted to do the bodybuilding but I never thought I could get on a stage and do that." Morio said,

Morio took a leap of faith and gave bodybuilding a try and found out it's a real challenge.

"I come in on Saturday mornings just wearing high heels and walking and doing different poses." Morio said. "I come in five days a week and each day I work a different body part. I have three upper-body days into lower-body days. My diet that I follow is specific to what I train for the day."

Somehow Morio juggles all this training despite having a full time job as a pharmacist and raising three children as a single mom.

"I get up early. Like yesterday I had to get my son to football at six am so I came in at four. It is just my time and I make sure I get my time in every day. It is the thing that makes me happy." Morio said.

