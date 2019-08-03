Xavier knocks off Central DeWitt 8-1, wins 3A state championship

The Xavier Saints took down the Central DeWitt Sabres 8-1 on Saturday in the 3A state championship, gaining the program's second ever state title and the first since 2006.

"They've taken us on such a ride." head coach Dan Halter said after the game.

"I can't imagine a better group, there's no way. These guys its just phenomenal and what they've done in every sport, I'm just so proud of them and I'm just so lucky I got a chance to be around them."

The Saints were led by senior Bryson Bastian on the mound who set a new career mark of 12 strikeouts, allowing just one run in a complete game effort.

”That’s six.” said Halter. “He’s got a way about him and there’s nobody else we’d rather have the ball on a stage like that. He’s a tough kid, he’s a competitor, and he’s never afraid of a big stage. I’m just so lucky I got to coach him.”

“I was just hitting my spots really well and my changeup was really working and give credit to our fielders they made great plays out there.” Bastian said.

The Saints offense got going in the first inning as Kyle Moeder scored off a throwing error, which was followed by Bastian hitting a rbi-single through the left side. Derrick Skala then brought home a runner as the Saints posted three in the inning.

The Sabres posted their only run in the third inning which the Saints got right back in the bottom half thanks to a Nate Skala rbi single.

The Saints then scored two runs in both the fourth and fifth inning to take the 8-1 lead.

“Being a part of a dogpile is really run.” said Bastian. “You get a couple cleats to the head and you’re just laughing and enjoying the moment and you’re out of breathe. You’re pretty gassed but it’s a lot of fun.

“To wear Xavier across your chest it means everything.” said senior Quinn Schulte.

“There’s so many good people that have gone before us and they take care of the program and every sport. To be able to play in front of our fans and go out and do a job it means everything.”

