The third ranked Iowa City West Trojans defeated the second ranked Waterloo West Wahawks 53-32 on Tuesday night to improve their record to 9-1 on the season. With the loss, the Wahawks drop to 8-2.

Even Brauns led the way for the Trojans with 19 points and led the Trojan defense to hold the Wahawks to their season low point total.

Iowa City West looks ahead to a match up with Liberty on Friday while the Wahawks will look to rebound against Waterloo East.