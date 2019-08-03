Van Meter shuts out North Linn to capture 2A title

The Van Meter Bulldogs defeated the North Linn Lynx 6-0 on Saturday to capture the 2A state championship, the program's first since 2006. The Lynx finish as runner-up for the first time in program history and finish with a record of 40-6.

"Upset it didn't finish the way we wanted for these seniors but {I'm} just happy to be along for the ride." said head coach Travis Griffith after the game.

"It was a great experience, a great five year run, wonderful season that ended in the championship game you can't really be too upset about that."

Van Meter put two runs on the board in the first inning as Spencer Lamb and Brett Berg scored following an error.

The Bulldogs then scored three runs in the fourth, and one in the 6th as pitcher Anthony Potthoff tossed a complete game shutout, marking the first time the Lynx have been shutout since June 11th, 2018.

"Just happy for what they accomplished on and off the field." Griffith said.

The loss marks the end of Jake Hilmer, Trevor Boge, and David Seber's historic careers at North Linn. The trio was part of the school's first ever state basketball championship in March of 2019.

"North Linn is home for today, tomorrow, and the rest of my life." Hilmer said.

"Its been a hell of a ride and its been fun. I've been lucky to be a part of some really good teams and its going to be fun looking back and reminiscing about these years because they've meant a lot to me. This group of guys I got to do it with has been pretty special."

Trevor Boge was the starting pitcher for the Lynx, allowing three earned runs and six hits in four innings of work.

"This year was great." Boge said. "My entire high school career the last five years I wouldn't trade it for anything. I love all my teammates."

