23 years later, Steve Cook feels right at home at Coe

Being at a school for 23 years is a long time for any coach at any level in sports. But Steve Cook has felt right at home and found success in that time as the Coe baseball head coach.

"Would I have guessed 23 years later that I'd still be at Coe?" Cook asked. "No. Not because it's not a great place, but you just assume as a young coach you have movement and things happening in front of you."

The Kohawks are having their best season under Cook's tenure. They're currently 33-3 and won the A-R-C regular season title. Also in early April, Cook recorded his 500th career win.

"It's about all of those guys that created that," said Cook. "In that way, it was very special."

Coe faces Buena Vista on Friday in the A-R-C Tournament at 1 p.m.