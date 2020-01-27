18 Iowa extends win streak to five, tops Wisconsin 68-62

The #18 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Wisconsin badgers 68-62 to improve their record to 15-5 (6-3). Following the loss, Wisconsin falls to 12-9 (5-5).

The Hawkeyes extend their win streak to five and have won nine of their last 11 games.

The Hawkeyes and Badgers were tied at 30 at halftime but the Badgers got hot to start the second half and propelled themselves to a 12 point lead.

Iowa then outscored Wisconsin 23-5 over the last 7:31 of the game to pull out the six point comeback victory.

Luka Garza posted his 12th double-double of the season with 21 points and 18 rebounds (ties personal best). Freshman Joe Toussaint registered 11 points.

Iowa's next action is Thursday on the road against #15 Maryland at 7:30 (CT).