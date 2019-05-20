1 officer killed, 2 others injured in Ala.; Manhunt underway for 'armed and dangerous' suspect

Auburn police are searching for a suspect they describe as “armed and dangerous,” accused of killing one officer and shooting two other police officers. The severity of their injuries is not known at this time.

According to a press release authorities are searching for Grady Wayne Wilkes, 29. Police say Wilkes opened fire on officers responding to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 3000 block of Wire Rd. just after 10 p.m. CST. The responding officers were injured in the shooting. They were transported to local hospitals. Their condition has not been released at the time.

After the shooting, Wilkes fled the scene and is still at large. He is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as being 6’4”, 215 lbs., with brown hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing shorts.

