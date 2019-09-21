Heavy rainfall & flash flooding possible overnight

Rain continues throughout the rest of the evening. Heavy rainfall threat moves in tonight and through Sunday morning. An additional 1-2" are possible overnight with isolated place getting more.

A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect tonight through tomorrow morning for most of the eastern half of our area. If you see a flooded road, turn around, don't drown.

Lows overnight in the mid-60s.

Rain continues for most of the day Sunday, highs in the upper 60s, low 70s.

A dry start to the week, with highs in the low to mid-70s. More rain possible on Wednesday.