Great Jones County Fair moving forward with 4-H, livestock events after grandstand scrapped

(Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)
(Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)(KCRG)
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: May. 27, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
The Great Jones County Fair canceled all of its grandstand concerts, including Alan Jackson and Dan and Shay, on Wednesday, but that does not mean that the fair is off.

John Harms, general manager of the fair, said that the plan is for 4-H and livestock presentations to continue even though they have decided to postpone all concerts and wheel and track events. For this reason, they are encouraging people to continue working on their fair projects.

However, neighbors who live across the county fairgrounds might see a negative impact because of the postponements. One of those people said he usually rents the front of his house as a parking lot during the fair. He said he expects to lose more than $1,000 because the concerts are what attract the most people: about 10,000 fans per show.

Bob James, brand manager at KHAK, a country radio station and one of the fair's longtime partners, said the plan is to reschedule those acts.

"Obviously there is a lot that goes into that," James said. "It is not as simple as snapping your fingers and making it happen. But, they are trying to do that and if it does not work out I think everybody realizes that, with the history of the fair, they are going to have fantastic shows in 2021."

