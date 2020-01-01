"First Day Hikes" kick off state park cetennial

Many Iowans throughout the state have started off the New Year on the right foot, then the left foot, then the right foot again.

It's part of a statewide campaign to get people active, by going outdoors and exploring what Iowa's state parks have to offer.

The "First Day Hikes" initiative kicked off 9 years ago. This year, 49 state parks opened their trails to the public marking the start of the state park centennial year.

Backbone State Park in northeast Iowa was dedicated on May 28, 1920, marking the beginning of the Iowa state park system.

Wednesday, hikers and some of their four-legged friends participated in the outdoor hikes taking place at the two parks in Linn County, including Palisades-Kepler State Park and Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area.

The co-race director for the Pleasant Creek Trail Run said it's their first time participating in this event. He said the park has been there since the 1960s but in recent years, they have been trying to introduce more people to the park system. He said this is a way to do that, and many participants agree.

"We usually run out here 3 days a week maybe four," Jon Swails, a race participant, said. "This is a good group. There’s a lot of nice people in the corridor run club, so I felt like coming out and seeing some people I haven’t seen for a while."

“It's a great way to kick off the year, rather than sitting on a couch all day. If you start of your active, I suspect you'll be more inclined to stay active the rest of the year," Cory Goldensoph, another participant, said.

Last year, more than 1,400 people participated in hikes on New Year's Day across Iowa, hiking more than 1,100 total miles at dozens of state parks.

The DNR says they plan to have events throughout 2020 to celebrate the 100th anniversary and inspire Iowans to visit and care for parks.