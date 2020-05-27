Advertisement

Body of a missing Benton County man found

By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT
Officials in Benton County have found the body of a missing man.

Gerry Edwards, 62, from the Urbana area, was reported missing on May 26 at about 7:44 p.m.

Officials say he had gone fishing at Wildcat Bluff county park at around 1 p.m. Officials found his vehicle at the park, but say Edwards had not returned.

A search was conducted by boat and on foot until around 10:30 p.m. when it was determined to be too dark to continue.

Edwards' body was recovered the following morning from the Cedar River.

Officials say foul play is not suspected, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The incident remains under investigation.

