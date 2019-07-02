Zebras returning to Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines

A pair of zebras will soon be viewable by the public at the Blank Park Zoo, officials announced on Tuesday.

Two Hartmann's mountain zebras, named Duke and Duchess, are now living at the zoo. They are three- and four-years-old, respectively.

The zebras have been living in their habitat at the zoo for several months but kept from the public eye to allow them to acclimate to their new surroundings. Part of this process includes introducing them to a pair of ostriches that they will share the habitat with, which is currently ongoing.

Zoo officials said the zebras will be viewable by the public only on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and SUndays.

“Zebra are one of the top requests guests have asked me to bring to Blank Park Zoo,” Mark Vukovich, CEO of Blank Park Zoo, said, in a statement. “There are only 35,000 mountain zebras left in natural areas, so we are proud they will be able to participate in the Species Survival Program to help preserve and protect zebras for future generations.”

Hartmann's mountain zebras are native to Nambia, Angola, and South Africa. They are considered a "vulnerable" species, which is a classification one position less severe than "endangered."

The zoo last had zebras in 2011. Life expectancy is 12.3 years for a male and 15.5 years for a female.