Zach Johnson Foundation closes July golf event to public, cancels gala

An annual fundraising event for a foundation run by a Cedar Rapids-native professional golfer is significantly modifying its procedures amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, officials with the organization said on Wednesday.

The Zach Johnson Foundation announced that its 10th annual Zach Johnson Foundation Classic golf event, scheduled for July 27, will be closed to the public. Spectators, volunteers, and food and merchandise vendors will not be allowed on the grounds.

The board of directors said that it was taking the step out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of participants and spectators.

"The Zach Johnson Foundation Classic has always been and continues to be about so much more than golf," a statement from Johnson and the board, said. "And just because the event will look different this year and school will be closed for the remainder of the school year, our mission hasn’t changed. We are still supporting the students and families served by our Kids on Course program."

A gala that is typically held the night before the golf event hasbeen canceled. Organizers said they are looking into conducting a virtual event in its place.