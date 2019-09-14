Younger-Onset Alzheimer's Disease impacts more people each year in the U.S.

Amanda Kinkead first noticed something was off with her husband, Steve, in January.

"It was like a task that he would do at home, he would forget the steps to it," she said. "Numbers have started to become a problem. Like time, when things are going to happen."

After those issues started to spread to his workplace, they decided to seek help.That's when doctors diagnosed him with Alzheimer's Disease. At just 45 years old.

"Often the first time the first signs are when you're struggling at work and they actually might lose their job," Amanda Pins, nurse at Mercy Medical Center, said.

Younger-Onset Alzheimer's is becoming more common,with more than a half a million people impacted in the U.S. It's defined as anyone younger than 65 years old. Staff at Mercy say there are more factors with a younger diagnosis.

"You might still be working, you're definitely still driving, you're still raising kids," Pins said.

"For use we still have our children to raise and the future we saw before isn't going to be that way now," Kinkead said.

In the Kinkead family, it's actually the kids who stepped up to help. Through their church, and the youth group, the family found support.

In fact, the family went directly to Shueyville United Methodist Church after receiving the diagnosis.

"The first place we came when we found out was the church to pray," Kinkead said.

And they'll continue to lean on the church, as Steve just got approved to go to Mayo Clinic in Minnesota at the end of the month. That's where the family will learn about more options, to hopefully slow down the disease.

The church is is hosting a pancake fundraiser for the family from 7:30 to 11:30 Saturday morning. All of the money raised will help pay for the family's medical bills.

