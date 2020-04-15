YouTube offering free video builder tool to small businesses

YouTube has launched a new tool, called "YouTube Video Builder," to help small businesses with their online presence.

The free video builder is aimed at helping companies that don't have the resources to create their own videos from scratch.

The tool has different layouts and options to make customized videos that are 6 or 15 seconds long. It can animate static assets like images, text and logos, and add music from YouTube's library.

In a blog post, YouTube described the tool as being for businesses who need help keeping their customers informed via email, website or advertising campaign about changing hours or promotional updates.

Businesses will need to have Google and YouTube accounts to sign up for the builder.

