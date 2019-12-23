Year in Review: Here’s what you read the most in 2019

Remember when Jussie Smollett got in a lot of trouble once Chicago police suspected he staged an attack on himself?

How about when President Donald Trump treated the national champion Clemson Tigers to a spread of fast food at the White House?

Surely, you remember Lori Laughlin being accused in a college admissions scandal? The Antonio Brown saga that took him from Pittsburgh to Oakland to New England to unemployed?

And what about the Mueller Report, the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, or the Ukrainian scandal that ultimately led to Trump’s impeachment?

Those dominated headlines all year, but none were among the most popular on this site and others in the Gray TV family. Here’s a look at some of the most viewed stories in 2019:

GRAPHIC: FBI found ‘bucket of heads, arms and legs,’ bodies sewn together at Ariz. body donation facility, agent says

The FBI raided the Biological Resource Center as part of a human body parts trafficking investigation. Agents found buckets full of body parts and different people sewn together and hung up on a wall, according to testimony by one of the agents.

'Instant karma’: Front yard Frosty with tree trunk base teaches Ky. driver a valuable lesson

A 9-foot-tall snowman in Kentucky dealt vandals a dose of karma in January. A group built a massive snowman around a tree stump. A driver tried to run it over. Anchored by its barky base, the snowman stood tall.

Woman does karate, son gets nude, dog steals cornbread mix from Walmart, police say

A mother and her son were taken in custody after causing a ruckus at a Walmart, police said. Their dog chipped in, too. Lisa Smith allegedly performed karate moves after being asked to leave the store. Benny Van allegedly ran naked through the back of the store before climbing in a cart and trying to run over the responding officers. The dog tried to leave with cornbread mix, but he was only given a warning.

Beth Chapman, one half of world-famous bounty hunting duo, dies in Honolulu

Beth Chapman, who rose to international fame as an admittedly brash but lovable bounty-hunting reality television star, died June 26 in Honolulu after a battle with lung cancer. She was 51.

JEEP WATCH: Owner explains why Jeep was left on beach during Hurricane Dorian

A red Jeep captured the attention of the nation while Hurricane Dorian’s heavy rains and gusty winds battered the Grand Strand coastline in South Carolina. People watched as the tide rose and waves continued to pull the Jeep closer into the ocean, leaving people to wonder if it would end up in the ocean and what happened to the owner.

Community devastated after 10-year-old dies following classroom fight

Flowers, balloons, and stuffed animals were left in front of an elementary school in March where investigators say a fight in a classroom led to the death of a 10-year-old Raniya Wright two days later.

REPORT: NFL rule allows Commissioner Roger Goodell to reverse outcome of Saints-Rams game

A “pretty insane and broad rule in the NFL rule book" allows Commissioner Roger Goodell to reverse or reschedule the outcome of the NFL Playoff matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams, according to a report. The rule was brought up in reference to the no-call on a pass interference and helmet-to-helmet play against the Rams.

Navy sailor who killed 2 at Pearl Harbor shipyard was unhappy with commanders

A U.S. Navy sailor fatally shot two at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard on Dec. 4 and wounded a third. He was having disciplinary problems at work and had been enrolled in anger management courses, multiple sources confirmed.

Maryland company surprises employees with $10 million bonus

Employees at a Maryland commercial real estate firm were in for one of the biggest surprises of their lives when they learned what bonus they received after the company met certain goals. Baltimore-based St. John Properties is providing a combined $10 million bonus for its 198 employees, and the company founder and chairman Edward St. John made the announcement to the employees at a holiday celebration.

It’s a boy! Meghan Markle gives birth to her first child

Meghan Markle, who married Prince Harry in 2018, gave birth to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May. He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces. According to an official statement on the royal website, Prince Harry was present for the birth at 5:26 a.m.

