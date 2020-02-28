One year after city began rental inspection program, multiple condemned homes to be demolished

A year after Oelwein started inspecting rental housing, the city is now acquiring properties from landlords who face long lists of required upgrades. One landlord worked out an agreement for the city to acquire 37 properties. The city plans to demolish many of those homes.

A home acquired by Oelwein that's slated to be demolished after an inspection deemed it structrually unstable (JACKIE KENNON/KCRG).

Oelwein City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger says the town needs better housing. In the year since the inspection program started, they found homes in desperate need of repairs. Some were so bad they had to be condemned.

"We were finding some actual really good homes to start, and then we also found the other side of the spectrum, which was some really rough homes,” Mulfinger said. “We're really concerned about safety, and the safety of tenants." Realtor Noelle Coleman grew up in Oelwein and says people in the town are great. Her company launched Remax Rentals four years ago, in response to people's demands for places to rent.

Oelwein has 818 rental units in 550 registered properties. While it will use taxpayer dollars to tear homes down, Mulfinger says once people see how bad they are, they realize they need to go.

"These foundations are over a hundred years old, and some of them need some significant work, and the reinvestment in that home is not worth it," he said.

"This has really affected a lot of landlords and the tenants, but I think it's good for the city to do this," Coleman said.

City plans call for demolition to begin in the spring.