Wrong-way semi driver who crashed on I-80 faces new charges

The semi driver who is accused of going the wrong way on Interstate 80, causing a crash near West Branch earlier this month, is facing new charges.

60-year-old Leif McGowan was already facing charges for driving the wrong way on a highway and now he is also charged with operating without a commercial driver's license (CDL), operating without intra-state operating authority, and for not having a medical card when hauling for hire.

The I9 investigative team previously reported that McGowan has a long list of traffic offenses, including two OWIs, the most recent of which happened just last year. Those offenses would make McGowan ineligible for a CDL.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says McGowan did have a chauffeur's license which allows him to drive large vehicles up to 150 miles away from a farm for agricultural work. Officials with the Iowa DOT say in the wake of what has occurred agriculture exemptions might be worth a review.

"I think anytime that you come across a situation where peoples' lives and safety are put at stake it could always use a second look to make sure that we're keeping the public as safe as possible," said Steve Stonehocker with the Iowa DOT.

If convicted of all four charges, McGowan faces $780 in fines and court costs. He could also lose his chauffeur's license.

Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness says she has still not received a report from the State Patrol on the incident so she can not tell us if more charges may be coming.

We were unable to reach McGowan for comment.