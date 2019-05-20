Wrong way semi driver who crashed on I-80 officially charged

The I9 investigative team has learned 60-year-old Leif McGowan, of West Branch, has been charged with driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway.

Officials with the Iowa State Patrol said the charge is a misdemeanor offense.

McGowan drove the wrong way on Interstate 80 for at least a mile and a half before he crashed Thursday.

McGowan was the only person hurt in the crash.

A review of DOT cameras shows McGowan's semi going the right way on I-80 east about three miles before the crash. Investigators believe McGowan's semi plowed through the median and a cable barrier and kept driving.

There's still no word on why he was in the wrong lanes.