Wright Brothers Blvd. closed near Maple Grove Rd. for crash clean up

The Linn County Sheriff's Office said traffic is closed on Wright Brother's Boulevard between Tissel Hollow and Maple Grove roads to clean up debris from a crash.

The sheriff's office said it happened around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday when a 17-year-old, heading north on Maple Grove Road, pulled out into the path of a semi hauling corn on Wright Brothers Boulevard.

The driver of the semi swerved to avoid hitting the 17-year-old and hit a full-sized truck, according to the sheriff's office. In doing so, he also hit the 17-year-old's car.

The semi's driver lost control and ended up spilling the load of corn onto the roadway and ended up in a ditch.

The 17-year-old and his 16-year-old passenger went to the hospital for what the sheriff's office said were non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi and full-sized truck were not hurt. Everyone was wearing seatbelts.

The sheriff's office said deputies issued a citation to the 17-year-old for failing to yield upon entering a highway.

The closure on Wednesday is to allow heavy equipment operators to clean up spilled grain and to remove the semi