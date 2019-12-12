The Cedar Rapids Fire Department said the Holiday season is when they see the most residential fires.

Wreath in front of firehouse raises awareness for holiday house fires

Since Thanksgiving, the department has fought seven home fires.

“Being a firefighter I wasn’t aware that there we seven already, so I’m sure the community didn’t know,” said Cedar Rapids Fire Fighter Jason Aarhus.

To help curb more house fires, Aarhus put a wreath in front of the Central Fire Station. The 25 lights on the wreath started out red and seven were switched out to show the thousands of drivers on 1st Avenue how many house fires have happened during the holiday season.

Aarhus said the reason for the uptick in fires is people cooking and potentially getting distracted, leaving a candle lit and walking away or space heaters catching fires.

“The whole purpose of this is for residential house fires,” he said. “We can help save property and lives if people are more aware of how to prevent them from even happening.”

The wreath will be taken down on January 1st.

