Many worship services cancelled across eastern Iowa due to Covid 19

The COVID 19 pandemic is canceling and altering events across the country. On Sunday dozens of churches canceled worship services in eastern Iowa.

First Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids decided to cancel by 8 a.m. Sunday, following a recommendation from Governor Kim Reynolds.

“That’s the challenge of the church is how do we cross those barriers where we can’t physically be together but we need to care for each other spiritually, socially and emotionally," Pastor Craig Brown said.

Brown said the church already has an aggressive social media and digital presence, and that will just continue. Already, Pastor Brown posted this weekend's sermon to YouTube and Facebook. He says it’s extremely timely.

“The scripture is a woman at the well who is isolated from everyone in her community, and God included her and broke down those walls of isolation and social distancing so that she could be part of the community once again. And that’s how awesome our God is and we need to find ways to replicate that in this situation," Brown said.

And church staff will continue to adjust as needed.

“The church is not a building, the church is a movement among people and we’re blessed with this digital age that we can find ways, not only for the church to communicate with people but people to communicate with people," Brown said.