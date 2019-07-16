World's largest steam engine to make stops in eastern Iowa

The world's largest steam locomotive known as the Big Boy 4014 returned to the track's last month after being retired in 1961.

The Big Boy No. 4014 rolls out of a Union Pacific restoration shop at the Cheyenne Depot Museum in Cheyenne, Wyo., Saturday, May 4, 2019. One of the world's biggest and most powerful steam locomotives is chugging to its big debut after five years of restoration work. From there, it goes to Ogden, Utah, to help celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad. (AP Photo/P. Solomon Banda)

Only 8 of its kind exist.

The only one to take the tracks stopped in Denison, Iowa, on Monday. It's part of a tour to commemorate the transcontinental railroad's 150th anniversary.

According to Union Pacific's website, the steam engine is scheduled to make stops in eastern Iowa in late July following stops in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois.

On July 30, It will arrive at 4900 General Mills Road in Cedar Rapids at 5:15 p.m. It will leave at 9 a.m. the following morning and arrive at the 9th Avenue crossing in Belle Plaine around 10:15 a.m.

Click here to see an interactive map of the locomotive's current location.

At 10:30 a.m. on July 31, the locomotive will leave Belle Plaine and arrive in Marshalltown at 11:30 a.m. and leave at 12:15 p.m. It will then stop in Elkhart, Des Moines, Boone and Carroll before heading to Omaha, Nebraska.

Click here to see the full schedule.

If you plan on going to see the locomotive, Union Pacific officials remind you to stand back at least 25 feet from the railroad tracks. They said railroad tracks, trestles, yards and right-of-way are private property and always expect a train, even on tracks that seem to be abandoned or inactive.