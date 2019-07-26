World's largest steam engine making its way to eastern Iowa

The Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 locomotive, the world's largest steam engine, made a stop in Altoona, Wisconsin, during its journey across the United States.

It'll be in Cedar Rapids on July 30 and July 31. It will arrive at 4900 General Mills Road in Cedar Rapids at 5:15 p.m. on July 30 and leave at 9 a.m. the following morning.

It's set to be at the 9th Avenue crossing in Belle Plaine around 10:15 a.m. on July 31.

The steam engine returned to the track's in June after being retired in 1961. Only 8 of its kind exist.

If you plan on going to see the locomotive, Union Pacific officials remind you to stand back at least 25 feet from the railroad tracks. They said railroad tracks, trestles, yards and right-of-way are private property and always expect a train, even on tracks that seem to be abandoned or inactive.

Click here to track the locomtive's location in real time.

Click here to see the Big Boy's full list of stops.