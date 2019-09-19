World War II remains to be buried in Blairstown Friday

A World War II soldier is set to be buried Friday in Blairstown.

Nearly 77 years after leaving for a patrol in present-day Papua New Guinea during WWII, Pvt. Laurel W. Ebert is returning home to Iowa. (Iowa National Guard)

Blairstown native Private Laurel W. Ebert went out with eight others on patrol in Papua New Guinea. Six of the men did not return and listed as Missing in Action.

Ebert's remain was found and interred in 1943 and identified this year.

The burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery at 10:45 a.m., with full military honors.

GOv. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags to be at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday to honor Ebert.